NEET-PG examination postponed: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi, says 'It is happening due to...'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the postponement of the NEET-PG examination, saying it is happening due to the "total incompetence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "people around him".

"No day is complete without news of the cancellation of an exam because of the total incompetence of the non-biological PM and the people around him. The latest exam to be put off is NEET-PG, which was scheduled to be held tomorrow," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

The scathing attack on the prime minister came after the NEET-PG examination was postponed as a "precautionary measure" amid outrage paper leak row. The NEET-PG was scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Two days ago, the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC-NET) was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues. The authorities on Wednesday cancelled UGC-NET examinations following inputs that the exam's integrity was compromised.

Opposition parties have also claimed irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, the results of which were announced by NTA on June 4.

As the controversy around the NEET-UG results snowballed, a probe into the alleged irregularities in the exam has been handed over to CBI.

NTA Director General sacked

Facing flak over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, the Centre on Saturday shunted out National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh and set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the agency's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, denied any leak of the CSIR-UGC-NET paper and said the exam was postponed due to logistical reasons. He also asserted that anybody involved or responsible for any irregularity in NEET-UG will not be spared.

