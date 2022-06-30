Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) NEET PG exam Mandaviya to felicitate top 25 rank holders each in medicine, dental courses

NEET PG exam: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact and felicitate top 25 rank holders in the NEET PG exam of both medicine and dental courses. This is first time that an Union Health minister will felicitate top rank holders of the entrance exam. The NEET PG-2022 results were declared on June 1.

The event comes on the eve of the National Doctors' Day which will be observed in all medical and dental colleges across the country, including all the AIIMS. At the central level, eminent doctors will be felicitated at an event to be held on July 1 at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Also Read | NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court slams MCC over 1,456 vacant seats; says 'playing with students' future'

Latest India News