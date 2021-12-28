NEET PG counselling: Resident doctors to continue agitation despite health minister's appeal | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET PG counselling: Resident doctors to continue agitation despite health minister's appeal

The protesting doctors have decided to continue their agitation over the delay in NEET PG counselling. "We are continuing the agitation till our demands are met," said Manish, President of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), in a tweet.

The announcement came after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with the resident doctors on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are the top points in this developing story

Resident doctors at many big government hospitals like Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia are on strike for the last one month due to repeated postponement of NEET-PG counselling. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation of protesting resident doctors. Mandaviya urged them to call off their strike in the larger interest of the public. Health Minister said all requisite steps are being taken by the government and a suitable reply with respect to the EWS report will be submitted to Supreme Court before the scheduled date of hearing on January 6. Health Minister expressed regret about yesterday's confrontation between the Delhi Police and resident doctors. Mandaviya also expressed gratitude to the resident doctors and health care workers for the exemplary work done by them during the Covid crisis. Intensifying their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, a large number of resident doctors on Tuesday protested on the premises of Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, even as police personnel were deployed to ensure maintenance of law and order. The protest, a day earlier had taken a dramatic turn, as medics and police personnel had faced off in streets, with both sides claiming several persons suffered injury in the ensuing melee. The AIIMS RDA also wrote to the Union Health Minister condemning the alleged "atrocities of police" against the doctors. Amid the ongoing protest, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to PM Modi to look into ways to "personally resolve" the issue.

