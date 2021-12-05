Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Resident doctors of RML hospital to boycott Emergency services

Amid continued protests of resident doctors from several parts of the country, the resident doctors of Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital are going to boycott emergency services of the facility from December 6. The move comes in light of "repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021", which is causing a staff shortage and will hamper conditions during the potential third wave of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier, the doctors from RML had said they will boycott all routine services at the hospital. The letter written to the Director of RML Hospital read, "This decision has been taken in consensus with the national and state RDAs. Further action plan will be decided in due course after meeting with them."

Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest.

In Agra, Grade 2 and Grade 3 doctors have boycotted the work at the SN Medical Colleges for the past seven days. In Hyderabad, Resident doctors at Osmania Medical College staged a protest over delay in NEET-PG counseling.

