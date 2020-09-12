'I really studied well but I am afraid... I'm sorry: NEET aspirant, who ended life, wrote in suicide note

Image Source : ANI NEET aspirant commits suicide just a day before exam.

A NEET-aspirant, who allegedly ended life after committing suicide in Madurai on Saturday, just a day before the exam, in her suicide note wrote, "...I really studied well but I'm afraid if I can't get seat I'll disappoint everyone. I'm sorry...". The aspirant had failed to crack the exam last year and was hoping to get through it this year. In the note, she decribed taking the extreme step out of failure of not cracking the exam. The exam is scheduled to take on September 13. Meanwhile, police is present at her residence.

The NEET aspirant was the daughter of policeman Murugasundaram, who hanged herself at her residence on Saturday. In her suicide note, she requested not to blame anyone and conveyed her apologies to her parents for her decision. This is the second such instance this week in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, Vignesh an aspiring medical student had committed suicide over NEET fears.

Political party leaders in Tamil Nadu expressed pain at the girl's suicide fearing NEET. They expressed sorrow and demanded the central government to scrap NEET at least in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam in a tweet expressed his pain at the suicide of the students. He said the students should develop will power to face challenges. Panneerselvam also said the parents should also extend support to their children.

According to Minister for School Education K.A.Sengottaiyan, the state government is against NEET.

DMK President M.K.Stalin in a tweet said the NEET has a destabilisation effect on the students as can be seen from the death of Anitha (first student who committed suicide due to NEET) to Sridurga.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage