'I am sorry...': NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun just days before re-exam

Dehradun:

A 23-year-old woman, who was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Chandrabani area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, said police. The deceased has been identified as Riya Kumari.

According to family members and locals, Riya had performed well in the examination and secured 96.7% marks in Class 12 and later became a college topper.

NEET aspirant was under stress

According to reports, Riya had been preparing for the NEET exam for several years. It is reported that she had appeared for the exam before but was deeply disappointed by her lack of success and was reportedly under stress over the NEET re-examination.

The incident came to light when her mother went to call her for lunch. As she did not open the door, her mother alerted her father. The family then opened the door and found her hanging.

The police were immediately informed. Upon receiving the news, the Patel Nagar police arrived at the scene and inspected the site.

'I am sorry for being...': Leaves heartfelt note

As per officials, a suicide note recovered from the scene contained the words, "Mom and Dad, I love you," along with expressions of disappointment and frustration over not being able to achieve success in her studies.

Preliminary investigations reveal that in the note, Riya wrote "Mom-Dad, I love you" and held herself responsible for taking this step. She also mentioned her disappointment regarding her studies and career. "I am sorry for being a burden! It's nobody's fault but my own incompetence. The best option is to end it! I love you! I am sorry," the suicide note read.

The police are investigating the suicide note along with other aspects of the case.

What did the police say?

Dehradun Circle Officer (CO) Ankit Kandari said, "The deceased was preparing for a re-examination scheduled for June when she suddenly took this drastic step. After gathering evidence and conducting a post-mortem, the police handed over the body to the family. According to the police, the matter is under investigation, and further action is being taken while considering all aspects."

Police have conducted the inquest proceedings and a probe is underway, the officer said.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(Report: Himanshu)

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