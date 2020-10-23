NEET 2020: Upset over poor marks student commits suicide, re-evaluation revealed she scored 500+

Image Source : FILE Upset over poor marks in NEET 2020 exam student commits suicide

Depressed over low marks in NEET 2020 exam, a 19-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara died by suicide. Later, when her parents checked her OMR sheet, they got to know that their daughter had actually scored 590 marks.

Vidhi Suryavanshi, who aspired to be a doctor, studied hard for the Medical Entrance Examination. Her parents were confident that Vidhi would clear the entrance examination. However, they decided to check her NEET OMR sheet after her unexpected low score.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

This is not the first time that a NEET student has taken such a drastic step due to a mistake in marksheet. Last week, an 18 -year-old girl hung herself in Ludhiana, as she didn't expect low marks. She had topped in her class in 10th and 12th standards.

Last month, a Tamil Nadu boy also took the extreme step as he was unable to join medical college despite having cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) earlier. He was trying to improve his score this time.

A NEET student who was declared fail in the medical entrance exam, turned out to be the All India topper in the ST category.

NEET 2020 exams were concluded on September 13 while the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results for the National-Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test on October 16.

Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Delhi's Akansha Singh created history by scoring 720 out of 720 marks in the entrance examinations.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage