Haryana, Punjab shower rewards on Neeraj Chopra for bringing India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics

Image Source : PTI India's Neeraj Chopra reacts as he competes in the final of the mens javelin throw event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. Chopra became the first to win Athletics Gold for India ever.

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday bringing home the country's first-ever gold medal in javelin throw in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj Chopra is from Panipat, Haryana.

While congratulations pour in from across the country, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

The Punjab government has also announced a cash reward for Rs 2 crore for Neeraj Chopra.

In a statement, the Punjab government said, "Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announces a special cash reward of Rs 2 crores for Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier of Indian Army, who has made India proud by winning the nation's first-ever Olympic Gold medal in any discipline of athletics."

Amarinder Singh also congratulated Neeraj for his historic feat in Tokyo. "Gold! Neeraj Chopra... you have created history and made the whole country proud," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Your 87.58 m winning throw today will be part of the legends of the Track and Field arena. India owes you."

Congratulating Chopra for his triumph, Khattar said he not only won the medal, but also won the heart of the whole country.

"The country was waiting for this moment for a long time and the whole country is proud of him," he said. u! Jai Hind," he added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Neeraj Chopra has made the entire country proud by his historic performance at the Olympics.

"India has got a second gold after 13 years in individual event at the Olympics, which is a matter of pride for the whole country. This is a historic day for the country as it is India's first gold medal in Olympic athletics. Neeraj's achievement would inspire the youth of the country to move ahead in the field of sports," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, "What a monumental victory! Neeraj Chopra has just won the first Olympic Gold Medal for India in athletics. The whole country is elated! Congratulations to Neeraj on this historic victory. You have inspired every Indian. Thank you."

Manipur CM N Biren Singh also announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to javelin throw gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Chopra for his historic feat.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Gandhi said, "Neeraj Chopra take a bow! A billion hearts beat for you today and each one of us couldn't be more proud."

"Neeraj Chopra brings home the gold! What an outstanding performance. History has been made. India is so proud of you. Congratulations," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

