Need to establish a good mental hospital in Mizoram: Dr R Lalthangliana

Lalthangliana addressing a function here on the occasion of the World Alzheimer's Day emphasised on the need to establish a good mental hospital in the state.

Aizawl Published on: September 21, 2019 17:19 IST
Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Saturday said that modern medical science has made it possible to treat Alzheimer patients in a meaningful

way.

Lalthangliana addressing a function here on the occasion of the World Alzheimer's Day emphasised on the need to establish a good mental hospital in the state.

The minister said the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease would be easier if the state has a good mental hospital.

World Alzheimer's Day was observed in Aizawl on Saturday in a function organised jointly by the ARDSI Mizoram Chapter and the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP).

