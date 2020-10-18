Image Source : FILE Nearly 100 people fined for violating COVID norms on Delhi Metro

The Delhi Police has issued 98 challans to metro passengers for violating guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Sunday.

The police personnel at metro stations have been conducting a drive to check on those found violating COVID-19 guidelines. Passengers who were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing have been challaned, they said.

In the last four days, 1,903 metro trains were checked and 98 challans were issued to passengers for violating the guidelines to control the pandemic, said Jitendra Mani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro).

He requested all metro passengers to wear masks, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizers for their safety.

The Delhi Metro was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and after 169 days it resumed services in early September with strict safety and social distancing measures.

