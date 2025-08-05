NDA MPs adopt resolution hailing armed forces for Ops Sindoor, Mahadev, hail PM Modi's leadership The Prime Minister was also felicitated by the parliamentary party over his government's military response to the terror strike.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by NDA MPs on Tuesday for the success of Operations Sindoor and Mahadev. The gesture took place during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev" by leaders of the ruling alliance.

The government has asserted that its military attack on terror sites in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 brought the neighbouring country to its knees.

The MPs of the BJP-led ruling alliance met in their only second such meeting during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June 2024.

​Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut were among key leaders of the NDA from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha who were present at the meeting.

NDA MPs pass resolution

During the meeting, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs unanimously passed a resolution celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

"The NDA Parliamentary Party salutes the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of our armed forces, who showed heroic valour during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Their courage highlights their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. We pay our deepest condolences and respect to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The NDA Parliamentary Party lauds the exceptional leadership displayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during these times. His unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command have not only steered the nation with purpose but also ignited a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians," the NDA MPs said in a resolution.

True to his solemn vow made from the soil of Bihar, the resolve was transformed into action. In response to the Pahalgam attack, on the intervening night of May 6-7, 2025, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’. Through military might and resolute leadership, justice was delivered, reaffirming that India does not forget and never forgives terror.

A resolution on Operation Sindoor was passed in the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting | We also appreciate the firmness with which PM Modi highlighted the new normal, which shall define our approach to such challenges. Critical to this are three points: First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge.

Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.

Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism.

After Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister ensured that 59 Members of Parliament from across parties visited 32 countries to present India's point of view. This is one of the most comprehensive global outreach ever launched by India, highlighting how the country has been a victim of terror and why a terror attack in any one part of the world is a crime against humanity across the globe. The participation of Opposition MPs shows the maturity of our democracy and the statesmanship of the Prime Minister, who believes that in matters of national interest, we are all together.

The US designating The Resistance Front (TRF), responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), and BRICS Joint Declaration condemning Pahalgam attack, avowing to “ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism”, reflect a win for India’s diplomatic stance against terrorism inflicted on its soil by Pakistan. The developments reflect India’s rising clout on the global stage and international affirmation.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). These included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke. The operation, named "Operation Sindoor," was carried out two weeks after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

This precision operation was launched in direct retaliation to the brutal terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including a Nepali national.

India's precise strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, followed by its counterattack on the neighbouring country's military facilities, especially air bases.

