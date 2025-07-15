NDA ally TDP urges Election Commission to revamp SIR guidelines, cites concerns over voter rights, timing NDA ally TDP has urged the Election Commission to reform the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, calling for its completion six months before elections, clarity on citizenship concerns, and greater transparency in voter roll management.

New Delhi:

In a key political move, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a major ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) seeking significant reforms in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party's appeal comes amid growing political controversy over the ongoing SIR in Bihar and ahead of upcoming electoral exercises across the country.

SIR should be completed at least six months before polls: TDP

The TDP has urged the Election Commission to ensure that the SIR process is concluded at least six months prior to any major election. The party emphasized that conducting SIR too close to elections may disrupt the democratic process and raise doubts about the fairness of voter roll updates. It also underlined the importance of giving voters and the administration sufficient time to ensure transparency and avoid confusion.

Clarification sought: SIR not linked to citizenship

The TDP also demanded that the EC clearly communicate that the SIR exercise is meant solely for electoral roll correction and inclusion—not for verifying or questioning citizenship status. “Unless there is a specific complaint in a given case, linking the SIR to citizenship can cause panic and misinformation,” party leaders stated in the memorandum.

Without naming Bihar, TDP raises alarm over timing

Though the memorandum did not mention Bihar by name, political observers believe the TDP’s concerns stem from the current SIR exercise in the state. The timing of the revision, close to the Assembly elections, and the burden of proof falling on voters have triggered backlash from several parties. The TDP’s comments hint at unease within the NDA itself over such bureaucratic moves in politically sensitive regions.

Voter rights and procedural fairness highlighted

The TDP pointed to a Supreme Court judgment which states that once a voter is included in the certified roll, there is a presumption of validity. Any deletion, it said, must follow a proper inquiry. The party insisted that the burden of proof lies with the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or the objector—not the voter.

Comprehensive recommendations for electoral reform

In its meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the TDP submitted a series of proposals:

Deploy mobile Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and accept temporary address declarations for migrants.

Implement real-time dashboards to track voter complaints.

Use AI tools to detect duplicate entries.

Conduct annual third-party audits under the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Make Booth-Level Agent (BLA) participation mandatory in revisions.

Introduce biometric verification to replace ink-based methods.

Use Aadhaar to correct and issue unique EPIC numbers.

Focus on inclusivity and transparency

The party stressed that in Andhra Pradesh—where Assembly elections are due in 2029—this is an opportunity to create a fair, transparent, and inclusive electoral roll. It called for targeted re-enrolment drives for migrant workers, tribals, elderly citizens, and the homeless, and emphasised publishing district-wise data on voter roll changes to foster transparency.