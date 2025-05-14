NCW slams Madhya Pradesh minister over remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi Although NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar did not name anyone directly, her statement follows widespread public outrage over reported comments made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding Colonel Qureshi.

New Delhi:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday strongly condemned derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi by a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh, urging society to show respect and honour towards women serving in the Indian Armed Forces.

Although NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar did not name anyone directly, her statement follows widespread public outrage over reported comments made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding Colonel Qureshi.

“It is extremely unfortunate that such statements are being made by some responsible individuals, which are both derogatory and unacceptable towards women. These remarks not only undermine the dignity of women in our society but also insult the daughters of the nation who play a vital role in national security,” Rahatkar said on X.

She described Colonel Qureshi as a courageous and committed officer, admired across the country, and affirmed that India stands with brave women like her.

“Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a proud daughter of the nation and a sister to every patriotic Indian. She has served the country with great courage and dedication,” Rahatkar added, emphasising that such derogatory comments must be “strongly condemned.”

The Congress released a video in which Vijay Shah is allegedly heard saying, “Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped the vermilion off our daughters’ foreheads... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson).”

Amid the backlash, Shah responded, “If my words have hurt society or religion, then I am willing to apologise ten times.”

Colonel Qureshi was part of the tri-services team that briefed the media on Operation Sindoor, alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The Indian military launched the operation in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.