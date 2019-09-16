NCW forms committee to look into gang-rape of former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate

The National Commission for Women on Monday formed a committee to look into the gang-rape of a former inmate of the Muzaffarpur shelter home in a moving car.

The committee headed by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma would travel to Bihar later this week to meet the victim, the director general of police and possibly Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also.

"Our member from Bihar makes regular visits and escalated increasing cases of crime against women but things don't seem to improve. I'll discuss all cases in person with DGP Bihar, and also the Bihar chief minister if possible," Sharma tweeted.

"She is already a victim, rather than helping her out, she has to go through this. We will give her all help that she needs or asks for. We will have to ensure her safety as well," she added.

The woman, who had been an inmate of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home, was allegedly raped by four men in a moving vehicle in Bettiah town of West Champaran district on Sunday.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home had hit the headlines in 2018 after a social audit report highlighted that over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the government-aided shelter home, run by an NGO.

In her complaint lodged at the Bettah town police station, the woman alleged that four men forcibly took her inside their vehicle while she was passing through the area, and raped her in a moving vehicle, police said.

