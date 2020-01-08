NCVT MIS ITI Annual Result 2019 announced: Direct Link

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the MIS ITI Annual Result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the NCVT MIS ITI Annual Exam 2019 can check NCVT Results on the official website ncvtmis.gov.in.

The semester exams for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS) ITI or Industrial Training Institute were conducted in August and September.

NCVT MIS ITI Annual Result 2019: Check NCVT Results on NCVT's official website

You can check the results on NCVT official website -- ncvtmis.gov.in. You may encounter the message -- "The service is unavailable" -- on the NCVT website as it is witnessing a rush.

How to check NCVT MIS ITI semester exam results:

Step 1: Visit NCVT Official website -- ncvtmis.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to check 2019 NCVT MIS ITI semester exam results

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Download result for future reference