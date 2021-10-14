Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCPCR seeks action against Delhi govt promotional video for Covid norm violation

One of the Delhi government's promotional videos saw backlash from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights as the body on Thursday sought action against it. NCPCR argued that the video purportedly shows a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for an advertisement without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing. It also said that the video is a violation of the Centre's COVID-19 protocols and also endangers the lives of schoolchildren. In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, the commission said that it has received a complaint against a promotional video that features Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The said promotional video involves a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for the advertisement without wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, amidst breakout of COVID-19 pandemic, which is a violation of Covid protocols issued by the government of India and also endangering the lives of minor schoolchildren of Delhi," the NCPCR said.

The commission said the video is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and guidelines issued by the Centre in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may kindly be looked into for necessary remedial measures and an action taken report to be shared with the commission within seven days," the letter issued on Thursday said.



