‘Beaten up inside police station in Kolkata’, alleges NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo

Kolkata: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, who visited the Tiljala police station in Kolkata to probe the alleged murder of a minor girl, claimed that he was manhandled and beaten up by a senior police officer.

The Kolkata Police, however, refuted the NCPCR chairperson's allegation and said officers had cooperated with him, and it was the NCPCR chief who "misbehaved" with them.

Kolkata Police were recording NCPCR investigation

He further claimed that the police personnel against whom enquiry was conducted were recording the investigation proceedings and the police station incharge assaulted him.

“Yesterday, I was beaten up at Tiljala PS during an inquiry into POCSO and murder case. Police personnel against whom enquiry was conducted were recording it. PS-incharge assaulted me upon objecting to it. We are working to ensure justice for our children,” Kanoongo told ANI.

Was beaten up inside Tiljala police station

"Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee beat me up at Tiljala police station in West Bengal. Policemen were secretly recording our investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting against this," Kanoongo tweeted in Hindi.

NCPCR chairperson to meet victim today in Malda

Kanoongo said that he has reached Malda today and will meet the minor girl who was raped inside the school. “I have reached Malda today, will meet the innocent girl who was raped inside the school, will also investigate the matter to ensure that she gets justice. Yesterday Mamata Banerjee ji's government's police attacked me but I will not stop fearing hooliganism and threats,” he said in another tweet today.

WBCPCR chief claims Kanoongo insulted her

Meanwhile, West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chief Sudeshna Roy claimed that Kanoongo "insulted her and her colleagues", and that she was contemplating lodging a police complaint in this regard.

"The NCPCR team went there without informing us. When I reached the spot, he (Kanoongo) started speaking in a very insulting tone. He also tried to assault me," she told PTI.

Roy had on Thursday written to NCPCR, stating that its proposed visit to West Bengal over the murder of a girl in Kolkata and the rape of another minor in Malda was "not really necessary".

Earlier this week, a seven-year-old girl was killed by a neighbour in Tiljala, while a Class-6 girl was allegedly raped during school hours inside a government institute in Malda.

