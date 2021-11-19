Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Jhukati hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye': Nawab Malik after Centre's farm laws repeal decision

Welcoming the Centre's decision of repealing the three contentious farm laws, the NCP, which share power with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, on Friday said the government had to finally bow down before the agitating farmers.

Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of the NCP said in a tweet, "Jhukati hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye. We salute all the farmers, many of them gave their life. The three farm laws have been withdrawn."

Several other political leaders, parties also congratulated the farmers.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws. Farmers had been protesting with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

