NCP criticises Maharashtra government's move withdrawing MVA's list of nominations for Legislative Council

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday claimed the Maharashtra government's decision to withdraw the previous MVA recommendation for the nomination of 12 names as MLCs under the governor's quota as a bid to lure more leaders into the ruling camp.

The previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray had two years ago recommended 12 names for nomination as MLCs, but the file was never approved by Governor B S Koshyari. Prominent among the 12 names suggested by MVA included actor Urmila Matondkar who had joined the Shiv Sena after quitting the Congress.

An official on Sunday said the Shinde government wrote to the governor to treat the recommendation as withdrawn and that Koshyari accepted the decision of the new government. The Shinde government told the governor that a fresh list of nominations will be conveyed to him soon. NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase on Monday said, “The constitutional validity of the Shinde government is in question and the Supreme Court's verdict is awaited on it."

The decision to cancel names recommended by the previous MVA government is a "carrot" to lure more leaders into the BJP-Shinde camp, Tapase claimed. "The Shinde cabinet seems to be driven by the sole agenda of overriding the earlier decisions taken by the MVA government out of sheer vengeance,” he alleged. The sentiments of the electorate in Maharashtra are fast turning against the BJP-Shinde government, he claimed.

