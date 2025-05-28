NCB deports drug syndicate 'kingpin' from Malaysia in major international crackdown The case originated with the seizure of 200 grams of cocaine from a DHL parcel in Mumbai. Follow-up investigations led to major drug recoveries in Navi Mumbai and uncovered a transnational network smuggling cocaine from the USA to India.

New Delhi:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), with assistance from Malaysian agencies, has deported a key kingpin of an international drug trafficking syndicate from Malaysia to India.

According to the NCB, the case began on January 21, 2025, with the seizure of approximately 200 grams of cocaine hidden inside a projector in a parcel being sent from Mumbai to Australia via DHL courier.

During the investigation, following a bottom-up approach, the NCB seized 11.540 kilograms of cocaine, 4.9 kilograms of cannabis, and 5.5 kilograms of cannabis gummies from the house of a syndicate member in Navi Mumbai.

The investigation revealed the presence of a well-organized international syndicate involved in smuggling cocaine from the USA to India, with distribution networks both inside and outside the country. It further uncovered the involvement of Customs House Agents (CHAs) and hawala operators.

So far, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the syndicate. The kingpin, who had fled after being implicated in a previous NCB case related to LSD smuggling, was residing in Thailand since 2021. After the NCB issued a Red Notice, he was located in Malaysia and subsequently brought back to India.

Multiple consignments were received in Mumbai

According to the NCB, the syndicate had been operational for at least a year before the current investigation, during which multiple consignments of cocaine were received in Mumbai via air cargo.

Interrogation of the deported kingpin is expected to yield further information regarding drug sources in the USA and details of the syndicate’s global operations. Financial investigations have already identified properties and bank accounts in Thailand, and efforts are underway to seize these assets.

Earlier this month, the NCB successfully extradited another accused in a drug trafficking case from the UAE to Bengaluru. These operations are part of the NCB’s broader strategy to crack down on international drug syndicates.

To strengthen the fight against drug trafficking, the NCB has appealed for public cooperation. Citizens can share any information related to drug sales by calling MANAS – National Narcotics Helpline Toll-Free Number: 1933. The identity of the informant is kept strictly confidential.

(With PTI inputs)