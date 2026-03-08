NCB busts pan-India darknet drug network team 'Kalki', seizes LSD, MDMA, liquid MDMA, Cannabis

New Delhi:

In a major nationwide operation against online drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India drug distribution network called “Team Kalki”. Officers seized a large quantity of LSD, MDMA (ecstasy), liquid MDMA, cannabis, and amphetamines. The network had been active on darknet platforms and encrypted messaging app Session since January 2025, distributing drugs across India.

Operation based on intelligence in Delhi

Using intelligence gathered over the past three months, NCB launched an operation in New Delhi, uncovering both domestic and international shipments. Authorities recovered:

2,338 LSD blotters'

160 MDMA pills weighing 77.5 grams

73.6 grams of cannabis

3.6 kilograms of liquid MDMA

3.6 grams of amphetamines

The seizure shows that drug traffickers are increasingly relying on online darknet marketplaces and encrypted platforms to sell illicit substances. Investigation revealed that Anurag Thakur and Vikas Rathi, both previously jailed for narcotics offenses, were running the network. The two met while serving time in Tihar Jail and later set up Team Kalki together.

Initially, they operated on the darknet forum Dread, where their vendor account had a four-star rating, indicating a history of successful deliveries. Later, they expanded sales through the Session app.

Sophisticated delivery methods

Team Kalki used advanced techniques to avoid detection:

Orders were placed via Dread and Session to hide digital footprints

Drugs were packaged and shipped via courier or speed post

In Delhi, a “dead drop” system was used, where parcels were left at pre-decided locations for buyers to collect

Multiple courier offices and accounts were used to prevent tracing

The network sourced LSD and MDMA from international darknet vendors in Netherlands, Poland, and Germany. Investigators suspect that since January 2025, the network sent over 1,000 parcels across India.

Payments through cryptocurrency

The accused used cryptocurrency like USDT and Monero to receive payments. Money was moved through multiple intermediary wallets, partially converted, and stored in cold wallets to avoid detection. Some transactions even used mule wallets with KYC to integrate funds into the banking system.

NCB is continuing its investigation to identify other collaborators, track financial transactions, and dismantle the network’s supply chain. The operation is part of NCB’s ongoing countrywide efforts against synthetic drugs and darknet trafficking, following earlier operations such as Operation Ketamelon (2025) and Operation Zambada (2023).