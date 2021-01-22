Image Source : INDIA TV NCB busts international drugs racket with arrest of two Sri Lankan operatives in Chennai, heroin worth Rs 1,000 crore seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drugs racket with the arrest of its key members and seizure of about 100 kg of heroin worth an estimated Rs 1,000 crore. The arrest and seizure are a part of a probe involving a trans-border drugs-trafficking racket.

The arrested operatives are Sri Lankan Tamils. They were apprehended from Chennai and identified as MMM Nawas and Mohamed Afnas. NCB said that they were living in Chennai by concealing their real identities but the agency managed to zero in on them.

The ageny said that the masterminded has its tentacles spread across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Australia.

Back in November 2020, the NCB and its Sri Lankan counterpart had joined hands to probe a November, 2020 heroin seizure from a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, "Shenaya Duwa", in the territorial waters of India. The NCB and the Indian Coast Guard intercepted the vessel near the Tuticorin Port and a search of it led to the recovery of 95.87 kg of heroin, 18.32 kg of methamphetamine. They also seized five pistols and magazines from the vessel's crew.

Besides, six Sri Lankans were arrested, who are now in judicial custody.

The NCB statement said that the agency was aware of the larger international linkages, especially with those of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. The agency started probing every available thread in the case and soon it was found that two of the main conspirators in the case have been living in Chennai. Both Nawas and Afnas held 'important positions' in the multi-national heroin syndicate.

