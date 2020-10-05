Image Source : INDIA TV Facts presented with sincerity, without taking sides will always have impact: NBA President Rajat Sharma

Credibility is of paramount importance for a news broadcaster and the most important rule to play by, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) President Rajat Sharma emphasised during his recent interaction with exchange4media. He said that presenting facts with sincerity and without taking sides will always have an impact.

Advocating for balanced news, Rajat Sharma said it was the only way ahead for broadcasters as well as their stakeholders. "News is about credibility. It is our duty to present facts in a fair and fearless manner keeping a balance. Being dramatic about serious issues and becoming fiction writers in such matters is irresponsible and insensitive. Facts presented with sincerity and without taking sides will always have impact," he said.

During the interview, Rajat Sharma also highlighted India TV's recent news reports on the Hathras case were cited by the Allahabad High Court as it took suo motu cognizance and issuing notices to the Uttar Pradesh government.

He further called for fixing broadcasters' as well as advertisers' responsibility where somebody's life, dignity and religious sentiment is involved.

“For advertisers, the environment where they are placing their brand is very important. This is where credibility, fairness and trust of the viewer comes in. Especially matters where somebody’s life, dignity or religious sentiment is involved, broadcasters’ as well as advertisers’ responsibility must be fixed. Even viewers in our country do not appreciate intimidation and harassment of people. A channel may succeed in drawing their attention through theatrics, but it is temporary,” Rajat Sharma said.

According to Sharma, channels that uphold the sanctity of journalistic standards should be placed in a niche category. The NBA president is confident that advertisers too are aware of this category of news channels.

“I appreciate that in India, brands and advertisers have always respected and supported balanced news. Whenever a news channel has targeted individuals or tried to pursue an agenda with ulterior motives, it did not get support from advertisers and media planners. There should be a premium for fair news to encourage responsible reporting,” he said.

