NBA Board members meet I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, discuss impact of Covid on broadcast industry

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NBA Board members meet I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday met the board members of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and discussed the impact of Covid on the broadcast industry.

The delegation was led by the President of the Board, Mr. Rajat Sharma, India TV, and included Avinash Pandey, Kalli Purie, Sudhir Chaudhry, Anuradha Prasad, and Sonia Singh discussed the industry landscape in the post-COVID scenario and apprised the minister about their concerns.

The meeting also threw light on creating a strong policy roadmap for recovery and growth in the post-Covid era for the broadcast industry.

Interestingly, the NBA board happened to be with the minister when Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold. NBA joined Anurag Thakur in cheering the history being created in Tokyo Games.

Latest India News