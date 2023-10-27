Nayab Singh Saini, BJP's Kurukshetra MP, replaces Om Prakash Dhankar as new Haryana chief

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP's Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana BJP chief: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed senior Haryana leader Nayab Singh Saini leader as the new state president of the party. Saini, BJP's Kurukshetra MP, will replace Om Prakash Dhankar as the new Haryana chief of the saffron party. Meanwhile, Dhankar has been appointed as national secretary of the party.

Notably, these appointments were made by BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday. A party communication said Dhankar, a Jat, has been appointed a national secretary of the party.

Will appointment of Saini help BJP?

The appointment of Saini (50) may help the party strengthen its hold among the OBC community as the support of Jats, who are the most populous community in the state, is largely seen to be divided among the Congress, JJP and the INLD.

The BJP is already in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) whose leader Dushyant Chautala is the state's deputy chief minister. Dhankar was appointed Haryana BJP chief in July 2020 and completed his tenure in July this year.

