Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, 248 Naxals have been killed so far this year Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh: Police said the body of a male Naxalite was recovered from the spot, and the intermittent exchange of fire was still underway.

Raipur:

One Naxal was killed during an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, police said. The gun battle broke out in the morning at a forest in Abhujmaad area, adjoining Maharashtra, when a team of security forces was out on a search operation, a police official here said.

Operation launched based on inputs about Naxalites

Police stated that the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area, he said.

So far, the body of a male Naxalite was recovered from the spot, and the intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said.

248 Naxalites have been killed so far this year

With the latest action, 248 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 219 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division. Two other Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

On September 11, ten Naxalites, including central committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), Modem Balakrishna, were killed in an encounter in the state's Gariaband district, according to police.

(With inputs from PTI)