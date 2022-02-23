'BJP's 'Mahatmas' should be ready for probe after 2024', says furious Shiv Sena after ED quizzes Nawab Malik

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Scores of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Wednesday protested outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area against the grilling of senior party leader Nawab Malik.

Hundreds of NCP workers marched to the ED offices carrying posters, banners and photos of Malik and raised anti-ED slogans, "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi", "Nawab Malik, We Are With You" and slammed the central probe agency for its pre-dawn action picking up the Minister from his home.

The NCP workers alleged that their leader was kidnapped by the agency. They charged that ED officials went to Malik's house and forcibly took him to their office. They alleged that no prior notice was sent to Malik by the ED and added that the action was being taken at the behes to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

NCP leader Supriya Sule asked whether the ED had served any notice before taking the arbitrary action against Malik.

"We expected this and we are not worried... Malik-bhai will only speak the truth... He has been exposing the central agencies openly in the past few months," said Sule.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut warned the BJP's "Mahatmas" to be prepared for their fate after the 2024 elections and slammed the ED for its selective targeting.

"Nawab Malik is a senior leader and Maharashtra's cabinet minister. The way in which he was taken from his home by ED is a challenge to the Maharashtra government," he said.

"A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state. After 2024, you will be probed too. Keep this in mind," Raut added.

Earlier this morning, the ED questioned Minority Affairs Minister Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld. The NCP leader arrived at the ED office and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to officials.

The ED action comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

