Image Source : PTI (FILE) NCP leader Nawab Malik grilled by ED in money laundering case

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case.

Malik was summoned by ED in connection with a property with alleged links to the underworld. His questioning is underway, news agency ANI reported.

The ED's move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel. Kaskar, who was already in jail, has been arrested by the agency last week. It also questioned Parkar's son.

