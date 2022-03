Nawab Malik's ED custody extended by 14-day in money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Director (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim.

A special court on Monday remanded Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in 14-day judicial custody in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned for about five hours at the probe agency's office in south Mumbai.

The NCP leader was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his ED remand on Monday.

The court sent him in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others.

The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

