Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader Nawab Malik arrested by ED in money laundering case

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest comes after the ED questioned him in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was stated to have arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 AM and the agency recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that Malik was taken away by the ED from his home.

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress have joined hands to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MCA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the state.

Malik's alleged links in relation to some property deals are said to be under the radar of the federal probe agency and hence his questioning was necessitated. The minister had been in the news for the last few months after he made a number of personal and service-related allegations of wrongdoing against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit last year.

Latest India News