Nawab Malik arrest: Maharashtra BJP to hold state-wide protest to demand NCP leader's resignation

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik being taken for medical test after he was arrested by the ED officials in connection with a money laundering case

Maharashtra BJP is set to hold a state-wide protest on Thursday to demand the resignation of state Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, who has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 3 in a money laundering case. Commenting on it, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Nawab Malik purchased land worth crores with the help of the underworld.

"After a detailed investigation in this matter, the ED court has sentenced him (Nawab Malik) to ED custody until March 3. If politicians will be in direct contact with the underworld, then ED will have to do such investigations. All political parties should support this," he said.

Further, he claimed that terror funding of Dawood Ibrahim was done inside India through such deals.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

(With inputs from ANI)

