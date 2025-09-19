Navratri Special: Railways to run two special trains from Prayagraj to Patna and Lucknow; check schedule Indian Railways has rolled out two unreserved Navratri Puja special trains to help devotees travel with ease between September 22 and October 6, 2025. The trains will run on the Prayagraj–Patna and Mirzapur–Alamnagar routes, covering several major stations to facilitate smooth travel for pilgrims.

New Delhi:

The Indian Railways has announced the schedule of two unreserved Navratri Puja special trains in order to provide greater convenience to devotees during the festive season. As per details, these trains will run from September 22 to October 6, 2025, with an aim to ensure smoother travel for pilgrims heading to seek the blessings of Maa Vindhyavasini.

Special train between Prayagraj and Patna

As per the Indian Railways, the first special train (Train No. 04112/04111) will operate between Prayagraj and Patna. It will make a total of 11 trips in both directions from September 22 to October 1 and again on October 6. The train will depart from Prayagraj at 11:15 am and reach Patna at 8:15 pm the same day.

On the return journey, it will leave Patna at 9:00 pm and arrive at Prayagraj at 6:20 am the following morning. The train will halt at key stations including Naini, Meja Road, Manda Road, Vindhyachal, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur.

Special train between Mirzapur and Alamnagar

The second special train (Train No. 04113/04114) will run between Mirzapur and Alamnagar in Lucknow. It will make 11 trips from Mirzapur between September 22 and October 1, and on October 6. From Alamnagar, it will run from September 23 to October 2 and again on October 7. The train will depart from Mirzapur at 4:05 pm and reach Alamnagar at 11:25 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Alamnagar at 1:00 am and reach Mirzapur at 8:00 am. This train too will stop at several important stations along its route.

Navratri 2025

Shardiya Navratri will take place this year from September 22, 2025, to October 1, 2025, the day of Durga Navami. In light of this, one could wonder why Navratri is being observed for ten days this year rather than nine. Let us inform you that this year, the same date falls on two days, which is why this coincidence occurred. According to the Vedas, an increase in the number of Navratri days is highly auspicious. Worshipping the goddess during the 10-day Navratri festival is thought to swiftly grant the desires of the followers.

