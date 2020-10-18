Sunday, October 18, 2020
     
'Maa Brahmacharini, we bow to you': PM Modi seeks blessings on 2nd day of Navratri festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought blessings on the second day of the auspicious Navratri festival. He sought the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini, the daughter of Daksha Prajapati.

New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2020 8:23 IST
"We bow to you, Maa Brahmacharini. Bless us with kindness and compassion. From you we derive strength to spread joy and serve our society," the prime minister posted a tweet with a video of the goddess.

The name Brahmacharini means the 'one who practices devout austerity.' She holds a rosary in her right hand and 'kamandal' in the left. Lord Mangal, the god of all fortunes is governed by the goddess.

