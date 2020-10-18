'Maa Brahmacharini, we bow to you': PM Modi seeks blessings on 2nd day of Navratri festival

Image Source : PTI PM MODI/FILE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought blessings on the second day of the auspicious Navratri festival. He sought the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini, the daughter of Daksha Prajapati.

"We bow to you, Maa Brahmacharini. Bless us with kindness and compassion. From you we derive strength to spread joy and serve our society," the prime minister posted a tweet with a video of the goddess.

We bow to you, Maa Brahmacharini. Bless us with kindness and compassion. From you we derive strength to spread joy and serve our society. pic.twitter.com/kefm4AkpJU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020

The name Brahmacharini means the 'one who practices devout austerity.' She holds a rosary in her right hand and 'kamandal' in the left. Lord Mangal, the god of all fortunes is governed by the goddess.

