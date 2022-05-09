'Sanjay Raut said he will bury me...' claims Navneet Rana, calls him 'goon-like MP' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Independent MP Navneet Rana after being discharged from Lilavati hospital

Independent MP from Maharashtra's Amravati, Navneet Rana on Monday launched an attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and called him goon-like. She claimed that he had threatened to bury her. "I was openly threatened by a goon-like MP...I will go and file FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep," she told the media.

Rana recently got bail after being arrested by Mumbai police last month over the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation row, on Sunday.

On Sunday, she challenged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her. She also claimed that the people of Mumbai and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in civic polls.

Navneet Rana, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police after the couple announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree', which angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Sessions Court has ordered the Rana couple to file their reply by May 18 and will be heard on the same day.

