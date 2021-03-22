Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Tujhe jail mein daalenge': MP Navneet Rana claims Arvind Sawant threatened her for raising Waze issue in Parl

Amravati MP Navneet Ravi Rana on Monday claimed Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant threatened her after she raised the Sachin Waze issue in the house. She also sought police action against the south Mumbai MP.

Rana said Sawant threatened her inside the Lok Sabha lobby after she raised the issue. "Tu Maharashtra mein kaise ghoomti hai main dekhta hoon aur tere ko bhi jail mein daalenge (I will see how you roam in Maharashtra, and will put you too in jail)," Navneet Rana quoted Sawant as saying.

An independent MP, Rana also alleged that she had in the past received death and acid attack threats on the Shiv Sena's letterhead and also over phone.

"The way Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has threatened me, it is not only my insult, but the insult of all the women of the country. Hence, I demand strict action against Sawant," she added.

Rana raised the Waze issue in the Lok Sabha as the BJP demanded resignation of the Maharashtra government headed by Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's claim that the state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh set a Rs 100-crore collection target for the police every month.

Singh had also claimed that Deshmukh asked Waze to help with collection of money.

Rana claimed that Thackeray had spoken to then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking reinstatement of Waze who was under suspension following the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

"The then chief minister flatly refused. But when the current chief minister (Thackeray) took charge, the first decision he took was to reinstate Waze. Because of the chief minister such things are happening in Maharashtra," she said.

Meanwhile, Arvind Sawant dismissed Rana's allegations. "Why will I threaten her? If there were people present near her at that time,then,they can tell if I threatened her. Her way of talking and body language is wrong," Sawant said in his response.

The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

