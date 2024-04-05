'Rarest of rare metastasis': Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife undergoes lengthy surgery for breast cancer

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SHERRYONTOPP Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, underwent a rigorous breast cancer surgery lasting over three hours. Sidhu took to X to provide updates on his wife’s health, revealing the intricacies of the surgery. In a tweet, Sidhu detailed the procedure, describing it as a “rarest of rare metastasis” operation that lasted three and a half hours. The surgery involved the removal of affected skin and reconstruction using flaps. Despite the challenges, Dr. Navjot displayed remarkable courage throughout, earning admiration for her unwavering resolve.

Supportive responses on social media

Sidhu’s tweet garnered significant attention, amassing nearly 43,000 views and close to 3,000 likes. Users flooded the comments section with well-wishes and prayers for Dr. Navjot’s speedy recovery, reflecting the outpouring of support from the online community.

Previous health battles

This isn’t the first time Dr. Navjot has faced health challenges. Last year, Sidhu shared her journey battling breast cancer, highlighting her resilience and the crucial role played by medical professionals. Despite undergoing chemotherapy and facing numerous hurdles, Dr. Navjot’s determination remained unshaken.

Sidhu expressed gratitude towards the medical team, particularly Dr. Rupinder Batra, for their exemplary care. He recalled Dr. Batra’s pivotal role in saving both his and his wife’s lives, emphasising the profound impact of their guardian angel during times of adversity.

History of resilience

Dr. Navjot’s cancer diagnosis came at a challenging time when Sidhu himself was serving a jail term. Despite the obstacles, the couple’s unwavering strength and resilience have been evident throughout their journey, inspiring many with their courage in the face of adversity.

