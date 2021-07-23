Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navjot Singh Sidhu starts his innings as Punjab Congress 'Captain', rakes up farmers issue

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday took charge as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at the Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Striking the right chord in his first address to party workers, a charged-up Sidhu said that the real issue is the 'ongoing farmers protest'. "The issue here is not of any positions... I have left many such positions. Real issue is the one that our farmers sitting at various Delhi borders are facing."

Making an appeal to the protesting farmers, who have been camping at several Delhi borders for over six months, Sidhu said, "I request the farmers to bring their issues to me. I will resolve all the issues. My first job as party president is to give them (farmers) a better life."

In what could be seen as a swipe at Amarinder Singh, the new Congress state chief said, "Those who oppose me will only make me better and those to support are my protective shield."

"The state is facing several issues. ETT teachers are protesting, doctors are protesting, conductors, bus drivers are protesting...and I believe that Jakhar sahab is the hope that will help resolve all these issues."

Raking up the issue of electricity in the state, Sidhu said, "Why is electricity being bought in the state at Rs 18 per unit? Why are the thieves not being caught?"

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had issued him a bill amounting to Rs 8,67,540 on June 22. This bill pertains to his residence located in Bhagwan Singh Holy City area of Amritsar. His last bill payment of Rs 10 lakh was made on March 26, 2021.

The cricketer-turned-politician said there is no difference between an ordinary worker of the party and its state unit chief. "There is no difference between an ordinary party worker and the state unit chief. Every Congress worker in Punjab has become the chief of the party's state unit from today," the Amritsar (East) MLA said.

ALSO READ: After months of bitter duel, Navjot Sidhu-Amarinder Singh come together to end Punjab Congress crisis

Latest India News