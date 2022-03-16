Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday submitted his resignation as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief. His move came after Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the state chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, as a result of Congress' humiliating defeat in all these states.

"As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation …", Sidhu wrote on Twitter as he posted a picture of his resignation letter.

This is not the first time Sidhu resigned as the PCC chief. Back in September 2021, Sidhu extended his resignation demanding the removal of DGP I P S Sahota and Advocate General A P S Deol. Back then, his resignation was motivated by a presumable rift with Charanjit Singh Channi, who was the freshly appointed CM of Punjab back then.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated from Amritsar East seat in the recently concluded Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes. Congress came in second as it only managed to win 18 seats out of 117 in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar resigned from their posts on Tuesday, owning moral responsibility for the party's electoral defeat in the states.

