'He is hungry for CM post': BJP leader Tarun Chugh's jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and alleged that he is unable to bear that a person from the Scheduled Caste community has become Chief Minister of Punjab. Navjot Singh Sidhu in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi resigned as party's Punjab unit chief but said he will continue to serve the party.

"Why can't a Scheduled caste person take decisions regarding formation of the cabinet. Navjot Singh Sidhu is hungry for the post of Chief Minister. He is not able to bear that a person from SC community has become a Chief Minister. Who will get which department, Sidhu will decide? Why?" Chugh asked.

On Tuesday, in a surprise development, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. He was appointed PCC chief in July.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

Singh, who had called Sidhu “dangerous” and “anti-national”, and said he will pit a strong candidate against him to ensure that he doesn’t become the chief minister, was quick to react. The abrupt resignation took place on a day Amarinder Singh was headed for Delhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to new ministers of his cabinet.

The opposition had, however, charged that he was being overshadowed by Sidhu, who they claimed would end up being the party face when the assembly elections are held.

