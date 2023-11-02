'Something is wrong, why did they take it back?': Navjot Singh Sidhu questions AAP over Delhi liquor policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its excise policy in Delhi and Punjab saying there is surely something that's why the government in the national capital took it back. If it was in favour of the public then why did the AAP government recalled it. The same policy was implemented in Punjab and is continuing today also.

Calling out the excise policy of the AAP-led government, Sidhu said that they are now trying to justify it. Aam Aadmi Party had formed the government in Delhi saying that liquor will not be sold in front of schools, colleges and religious places. When this excise policy came, it lasted only for two-three months and then it was withdrawn. When a policy is withdrawn, it is clear that there is something wrong in it. If it was in public interest then why was it taken back? The same excise policy was implemented in Punjab and is still continuing.

Sidhu said that this excise evasion is worth about Rs 30,000-40,000 crores. A year before this policy, there was sale of liquor worth Rs 7,860 crore in Delhi. Out of this, excise profit is Rs 3,378 crore. When the policy was implemented, Rs 13,500 crore liquor was sold but the state got only Rs 312 crore.

Punjab CM came under pressure from liquor contractors, alleges Navjot Singh Sidhu

Regarding the excise policy of Punjab, Sidhu said that after the formation of the AAP government, there was talk of forming a corporation for the sale of liquor, but it did not happen. The Punjab Chief Minister came under pressure from liquor contractors.

Punjab losing money, says Sidhu

Among other states which have a corporation for the sale of liquor, Tamil Nadu earns Rs 44,098 crore in a year, Karnataka earns Rs 29,920 crore, Telangana earns Rs 31,000 crore, Kerala earns Rs 16,000. In contrast, Punjab earns only Rs 4-4.5,000 crore. If the Punjab government forms a corporation and sells liquor, the revenue will increase due to which the entire loan will be waived off.

