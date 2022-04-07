Punjab Congress youth wing leader confronts Sidhu over 'corruption' within party | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Navjot Singh SIdhu

In a major embarrassment for Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Congress leader dared him to take names if the former felt anyone in the party was involved in wrongdoing. The incident took place when the cricketer-turned-politician was addressing the Congress leaders and workers during the protest against the BJP-led central government over the continued rise in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan, when state Congress youth chief Brinder Singh Dhillon interrupted Sidhu.

Sidhu spoke about promoting people with clean image for the party’s revival in the wake of its decimation in the recent Punjab assembly elections. “I did not take anybody’s name nor will I do that. 'Kyonki yeh public jo hai sab jaanti hai' (because the public knows everything),” Sidhu said cryptically. He said it will do no one any good, if they choose to fill their own coffers. “No matter how many addresses you deliver, nothing will happen,” he said.

He said he would be the first one to take a stand if any "false" FIR was lodged against any Congress worker. “But if money is recovered from anybody's house, I will not stand with him," he said. “Kyonki choran naal nahin khadna (I am not going to support the corrupt).” “I will not point a finger at anyone. A hundred people may have spoken against me but Sidhu never spoke against any Congress worker,” he said.

Dhillon stood and interrupted Sidhu shouting at him to draw his attention. “Sidhu sahab, what you are doing is wrong,” Dhillon said confronting him. “Kyon nahi naam laoge, kyon nahin naam laoge (why won’t you take names?),” Dhillon asked Sidhu in Punjabi. “If something is wrong then call it out, and if something is right then say that too,” he said, pleading Sidhu to name those who he thinks indulged in corruption.

Dhillon then told Sidhu if he was not going to take names then he was indulging in mere "drama". “Phir tusi drama kar rahe ho (then you are doing a drama),” he said. The heat from his party worker made Sidhu stop his address. Later, Dhillon through a tweet appealed for unity in the party and clarified that his outburst was not against any individual. “No fight against any individual, we should not be throwing mud at each other as it was a collective defeat. We have suffered because of infighting and if we do not course correct, we will be finished. Time to stand together and fight for public not for individual glorification,” he posted.

