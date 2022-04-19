'Congress has lost but it is not dead', says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Punjab Congress Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday stated that although his party have lost the polls but it is not dead. He further added that Congress will play the role of a constructive opposition in the state from now on.

Speaking for the first time after his party lost the Punjab Assembly Election, he said,"We will work hard to provide solutions for the problems that the people are facing". He further added that the government will be held accountable for all its actions in the Punjab.

Meanwhile, Sidhu skipped a meeting held on Friday by newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring with several party leaders from Amritsar. When asked about Sidhu's absence from the meetings, Warring said the former state Congress chief was away to Samrala. "It could be some personal matter," he said about Sidhu's visit to Samrala.

Earlier in the month, he said that he will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab, days after reports poured in claiming that rebel MLAs plan to leave the party.Sidhu, who reached the house of former MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Samrala, alleged that the wheat crop of the farmers is being bought at the rate of Rs 2,000 per quintal, while the same wheat is being sold at Rs 3,500 per quintal in the international market.

