After meeting Priyanka, Sidhu visits Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid Punjab Congress infighting

Image Source : PTI FILE PIC: Punjab Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu comes out from Congress war room after meeting with Congress panel on Punjab, in New Delhi

After meeting Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. While details of Sidhu's meeting with Priyanka were not shared by the party with the media, sources said there were discussions over Sidhu's role in Punjab Congress unit ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state.

On Tuesday there were a lot of speculation of Rahul Gandhi not meeting the disgruntled Congress leader. "There is no meeting. I don't know what fuss you are making," Gandhi was quoted as saying.

Both Rahul and Priyanka are trying to bring all Congress leaders including Sidhu on a common platform and present a united Congress ahead of 2022 elections. However, several attempts by the party leaders have failed to bring Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu on the same page.

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting leaders from Punjab over the past few days amid the ongoing infighting in Punjab Congress and ahead of an impending revamp of the party and the state cabinet.

The Congress leadership is all set for a revamp of the state unit in Punjab ahead of next year's assembly elections.

