Congress' new Punjab formula: Navjot Singh Sidhu as state unit chief, 2 deputy CMs

As per the new formula chalked out by Congress high command Sonia Gandhi to bring Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu onboard, the new state chief will get two working presidents and two deputy CMs.

Rajkumar Chabbewal, who is a Dalit leader, and Raja Bading who is a youth leader will be the working presidents. And in the race of deputy CMs, names of Brahm Mohindra, who is a Hindu and is said to be close to Amarinder, and Charanjit Singh Channi, who is a Dalit face and is from Sidhu's camp is doing the rounds.

If sources are to be believed, Captain has agreed to Sidhu's elevation but with conditions apply. The CM has said to have agreed to the arrangements after meeting AICC general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat.

Earlier in the day, after being reprimanded by Congress high command and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu had softened his stance on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, reports said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has made it clear that the face of the party in Punjab is Captain Amarinder Singh and if there is any difference, it should be resolved internally.

Sources said only after getting this stern message, the former Punjab cabinet minister was seen holding a parley of meetings with many party leaders including state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who is said to be close to the CM.

