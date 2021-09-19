Navjot Singh Sidhu adamant on Punjab CM's post, party decision likely today: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Navjot Singh Sidhu brief the media after the CLP Meeting was over at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Crisis for the Congress party in Punjab appears far from over even after Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as Chief Minister. According to sources, party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is now being adamant to become the Chief Minister.

Sources also say that this time the Congress party will appoint a deputy chief minister too. The decisions on new Punjab Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are likely to be taken on Sunday.

If the Chief Minister is a Sikh then the Deputy Chief Minister will be a Hindu and if the Chief Minister is a Hindu then the Deputy Chief Minister will be a Sikh, sources said.

Punjab's Congress Legislature Party meeting post Captain's resignation decided that Sonia Gandhi will be take a call on state's next Chief Minister.

On Saturday evening after quitting as CM, Amarinder Singh blasted on Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Dubbing Navjot Sidhu as anti-national, dangerous, unstable, incompetent and a security threat to the state and the country, Amarinder Singh said he will fight any move to make the Punjab Congress president the chief minister "tooth and nail."

Making it clear that he had no intention of quitting politics, Amarinder Singh said there was no question of supporting Sidhu, who was clearly mixed up with Pakistan and a danger, as well as a disaster, for Punjab and the country.

"I cannot allow such a man to destroy us, I will continue to fight the issues that are bad for his state and its people," said the outgoing Chief Minister, lashing out at Sidhu for his close alliance with the leadership across the border.

"We have all seen Sidhu hugging Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and singing praises for the Pakistan Prime Minister at the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor while our soldiers were being killed at the borders every day," he said, pointing out that the ex-cricketer had attended Imran's swearing-in even after he (Amarinder Singh) categorically told him not to.

"The government of Punjab means the security of India, and if Sidhu is made the face of the Congress for chief ministership, I will fight him at every step," he added.

