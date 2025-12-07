Navjot Sidhu may return to active politics if made Congress CM face, says wife Navjot Kaur Navjot Kaur also pointed out infighting within the Punjab Congress, claiming that five leaders are already aspiring for the chief minister’s post and may try to block Sidhu’s advancement.

Navjot Sidhu’s wife and Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday indicated that her husband could return to active politics if the Congress party names him as its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab. She said that Sidhu is currently happy earning his living but would step back into politics to serve the state if given the opportunity.

Navjot Kaur also pointed out infighting within the Punjab Congress, claiming that five leaders are already aspiring for the chief minister’s post and may try to block Sidhu’s advancement.

She said, “With so much infighting, I do not feel that they will let Navjot Sidhu be promoted. If the high command understands this, then it is a different matter.”

Focus on Punjab’s development, not money

Speaking after meeting Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on issues including law and order, she said that Sidhu is not motivated by money.

“We do not have money to give to any party, but we will give results and turn Punjab into a golden state,” she said. “One who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes CM, this is not our approach,” she added.

Strong ties with Congress and Priyanka Gandhi

Navjot Kaur underlined that Sidhu remains closely connected with the Congress party and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite stepping back from active politics. He has not participated in party events for several months and did not campaign during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Since stepping back from politics, Sidhu has returned to IPL cricket commentary and launched his YouTube channel, ‘Navjot Sidhu Official,’ where he shares life experiences, cricket insights, motivational talks, and lifestyle content. In April, he stated that politics has always been for public welfare, not business, leaving his political future open.

The next Punjab Assembly elections are due in 2027, and Navjot Kaur’s statements have fueled speculation about Sidhu’s potential comeback.