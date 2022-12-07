Two workers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning underground chamber in Navi Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Labourers die

It seems civic bodies across the nation fail to check deaths of labourers due to inhaling toxic gas while cleaning the underground sewer. In the latest incident, two labourers died apparently after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an underground chamber in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to police official, a case was registered against the site engineer after it emerged the deceased duo was not provided with the necessary safety gear.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when three workers were cleaning an underground chamber in Rabale area while their colleague waited outside. The workers were engaged by a private firm for the cleaning job.

"While they were cleaning the chamber, a strong smell of chemicals emanated, following which the trio fell unconscious. The worker waiting outside the underground chamber managed to pull out one of his three colleagues with a rope," the police official said.

Later, workers from a nearby company rushed to the spot and brought out the two other labourers from the underground chamber.

They were rushed to a municipal hospital in Airoli where doctors declared them dead.

During the probe, police found the deceased workers were not provided with the necessary safety apparatus and registered a case against the site engineer for negligence.

