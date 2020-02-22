Four people of family found dead in Navi Mumbai, suicide suspected

Mumbai police on Saturday found four dead bodies hanging from the ceiling of a flat in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. The police is suspecting the case of a mass suicide in which a man and woman hung themselves along with their two minor children at their own residence.

The 35-year-old Nitesh Upadhyay and his family's death case came into light after the house owner opened the door after he did not receive any response from Nitesh even after making repeated calls for the last one and a half month. He had not made payment of outstanding rent and to inquire regarding the dues, the owner reached the flat.

After opening the door of the bedroom, the landlord found Nitesh, his 30-year-old wife Babli Devi, their 7-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter hanging from the ceiling. The owner immediately informed the police and the bodies were later sent for the post mortem.

As per the Mumbai Mirror report, the police has also recovered a suicide note in which it was mentioned that nobody should be blamed for their deaths and Nitesh had requested that all the dead should be cremated as per Hindu rites. He also said not to try to find his family members since there are none.

During the investigation, police found that the family had moved to Navi Mumbai from New Delhi in September last year. Nitesh was into online garment business and he suffered heavy loss, which drove him to take the extreme step, along with his family.

