Navi Mumbai road rage case: Lookout circular issued against former IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar's parents Navi Mumbai Police have tightened their probe in the Pooja Khedkar family case by issuing a lookout circular against her parents, who have been missing for over nine days in connection with a truck helper abduction case.

Mumbai:

In a major development in the Navi Mumbai truck helper abduction case, police have issued a lookout circular against dismissed probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar and mother Manorama Khedkar. According to officials, both have been absconding for the past nine days despite repeated police searches. Along with them, one unidentified person is also being tracked by the police. Meanwhile, the family's driver-cum-bodyguard, Prafulla Salunkhe, has been arrested.

Police sources revealed that on the day Rabale police and Pune police visited Manorama's Pune residence for investigation, Dilip, Manorama and their bodyguard managed to escape. Dilip and the bodyguard fled in a Land Cruiser while Manorama left about 30 minutes later. The trio absconded between 12 pm and 3 pm on the same day, sources added.

Dilip Khedkar's journey and missing vehicle

Sources said that Dilip and his bodyguard drove to Ahmednagar from Pune. Upon arrival, Dilip asked the bodyguard to get off and continued driving the Land Cruiser alone. The bodyguard then returned to his native place in Dhule. Police suspect that Dilip deliberately hid the vehicle before going underground. So far, the Land Cruiser has not been recovered, they added.

Navi Mumbai road rage case

The incident took place on Mulund-Airoli Road when a concrete mixer truck, driven by 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar, brushed against a Land Cruiser which sparked an altercation with two men inside the SUV, as per a Rabale police official. Investigations later revealed that Dilip Khedkar along with his bodyguard Praful Salunkhe, allegedly forced Kumar into the SUV and took him to their bungalow in Pune. Acting on a complaint by the truck owner, Rabale police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two unidentified persons on Sunday. Later, the police traced the SUV's movements to Pune through technical analysis.

