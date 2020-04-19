Pink flamingos make a spectacular show at NRI creek in Navy Mumbai

With the extended coronavirus lockdown forcing people to stay indoors, Mumbai residents were given a visual treat when a breathtaking sight of migratory pink Flamingo birds flocked to the creek in Navi Mumbai. While you are quarantined at your houses, these Flamingo birds took over social media to cheer us up, before they fly back to Gujrat. These birds fly down to different locations in groups of hundreds during Winter and stay back till monsoon.

Every year thousands of flamingos migrate to Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai creek and the backwaters are potential hotspots for the migratory birds, but the number of flamingos the mumbaikars saw is far greater than in previous instances.

While we are only allowed to get outdoors to buy groceries or seek medical assistance, you won't be missing out of the amazing view.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state due to coronavirus pendamic. The total number of cases in the state surged to 3,651 with 211 deaths. The highest number of cases were reported from Mumbai with more than 2,110 positive COVID-19 patients.

